Minister Parvesh Verma Takes Stock Of Desilting In South Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Much before the monsoon, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday visited the city's arterial roads, reviewing drain desilting and preparedness on the ground.

Travelling across south Delhi under the "Government on Wheels" initiative, the Minister was joined by senior officials from multiple departments, turning the inspection into a moving assessment of critical stretches.

"When you come to these locations yourself, the situation becomes very clear. You can see what has improved, where work is slow, and what could turn into a problem once heavy rain begins," Minister Verma said during the visit.

The inspection covered Moolchand Crossing, AIIMS Crossing, Chattarpur Metro stretch, Nelson Mandela Marg, Munirka Flyover, Vivekanand Marg, Benito Juarez Marg, along with several underpasses that are known pressure points during the monsoon.

At multiple stops, the PWD Minister got down to examine drains, desilting work, and road conditions.

In some areas, incomplete cleaning and potential choke points were identified, with immediate instructions given to address them within strict timelines.

"These are not small issues. A partially cleaned drain or a blocked outlet is enough to disrupt an entire stretch. The focus right now is to remove every such weak point before the rains test the system," Minister Verma said.

He spent time in low-lying areas and underpasses, where even short spells of heavy rain can lead to water accumulation and traffic disruption.

Officials were directed to ensure that these locations remain fully functional during peak rainfall.

The presence of multiple departments during the inspection helped in resolving overlaps instantly -- whether related to drains, road surfaces, or maintenance responsibilities.

The visit also highlighted that while preparations are underway across most corridors, consistency in execution and finishing remains crucial in the days ahead.

For those who commute through these routes daily, the inspection brought a visible sense of urgency in the Delhi government, with Minister Verma pushing teams to close gaps before they turn into monsoon problems.