CISF Fraternity Congratulates HC Abhimanyu On Winning Gold In Asian Wrestling Championship

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fraternity has risen in unison to congratulate wrestler Abhimanyu on winning a gold medal in the 70 kg freestyle category at the Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The CISF fraternity hailed Abhimanyu for this outstanding success, which stands as a testament to his perseverance and serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.

Head Constable Abhimanyu, a 24-year-old wrestler from Hisar, Haryana, of the CISF Central Wrestling Team, has brought immense pride to the Force and the nation by clinching the gold medal in the Asian Championships, which is being held from April 6-12, 2026. Abhimanyu won the gold medal competing against top wrestlers all over Asia.

"Displaying exceptional skill, determination, and composure on the mat, Abhimanyu outclassed his opponents to secure this remarkable victory. Currently ranked World No. 3, he has consistently demonstrated his excellence on the international stage. Notably, he had also won gold at the Senior National Wrestling Championship 2025, further underlining his dominance in the sport," the CISF said in a statement on Saturday.

Having joined CISF in 2022, his achievement reflects the high standards of training, discipline, and commitment upheld by CISF sportspersons.

A few minutes before Abhimanyu won a gold medal for the country, the World U-23 champion Sujeet registered a contrasting victory to win gold in the men's freestyle final to help India clinch two gold medals on the penultimate day of the event in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Sujeet, who has been unbeaten so far this year, totally dominated the men's 65kg freestyle final against Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan to register an 8-1 win and become the first Indian since Bajrang Punia's 2019 triumph to win the Asian Championships gold medal in this weight category.

Sujeet started slowly in the opening round as Jalolov held his ground and did not allow the Indian to attack. But the 23-year-old Indian was quick off the blocks at the start of the second round and went on to register his fifth victory over the Uzbek wrestler.

Sandeep Mann had the chance to complete a hat-trick of gold medals for India, but he went down 1-2 in a closely contested final bout in the men's 79kg category.

Earlier, Ankush defeated Fuga Sasaki of Japan 8-2 to clinch the men's 57kg freestyle bronze to take India's overall medals tally to two gold, four silver, and eight bronze medals.

India will have a shot at two more gold medals on the final day of competition as Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman (men's 61kg Freestyle) and Mukul Dahiya (men's 86kg Freestyle) sealed their final berths.

Aman, who had won the bronze medal in Paris in the 57kg weight category and Asian Championships gold in the same weight category two years ago, is playing in a higher weight category in Bishkek. In the semi-final, Aman displayed his tenacity in a bout that went down to the wire to beat Ahmad Mohammadnezhadjavan of Iran 11-9.

He will now take on North Korea's Kwang M Kim, who defeated Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan by fall in the other semi-finals.

In the 86kg category, Mukul Dahiya conceded six points early in the semi-final bout against Bolat Sakayev of Kazakhstan, but then scored two crucial takedowns to find his momentum and went on to beat his opponent 12-6 and seal the final berth. He will now face Kamran Ghasempour of Iran for the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Dinesh will challenge for the bronze medal in the men's 125kg freestyle category after he lost the semi-final against Shamil Sharipov of Bahrain by fall.