Give Me One Opportunity, Will Remove K'taka's Eclipse: Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy appealed to the people of the state to give the JDS party just one opportunity for five years, promising that he would completely remove the“eclipse” that has gripped the state.

Speaking at the Greater Bengaluru JDS convention held in Bengaluru, the Union Minister said,“Give me just one chance. I will free the state from the eclipse imposed by the Congress party. I will clean up all the mess they have created.”

“I have been Chief Minister twice, but I never had a full majority government. I had to run the government with support from others. So, give me one chance with a full mandate,” he appealed emotionally to the people.

He said that everyone can see the condition the state has reached and alleged that Bengaluru city has been completely ruined.

“Those who have brought this great city, built by Kempegowda, to such a state must be taught a lesson. At the same time, the city must regain its lost glory,” he asserted.

He recalled that former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda made significant contributions to Bengaluru's development.

“The era of well-developed flyovers began with Deve Gowda. He laid the foundation for the IT-BT sector, giving the city global recognition. Even during my tenure, Bengaluru saw major progress. I believe people have not forgotten that I launched the Metro system, which is now the most convenient mode of public transport in the city,” he said.

He clarified that JDS is not a party limited to farmers, though it has always stood by them.

“In this city built by Kempegowda, many farmers' children have built their lives. With their welfare in mind, both Deve Gowda and I have worked. But what is happening now? In the name of development, continuous looting is taking place,” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy said garbage is visible everywhere in Bengaluru and questioned why clearing it is a problem.

“What is stopping you from implementing a scientific waste management system? When I was Chief Minister, there was no garbage problem in the capital. Bengaluru was one of the most beautiful cities in the country. You have now cast an eclipse on Karnataka, and the days to remove it are near,” he said.

He stressed that city development requires foresight and transparent governance.

“Now they are talking about tunnel roads, but I had already thought about it during my first tenure as Chief Minister. During my time, a decision was taken on the Outer Peripheral Road. Now this government says it will cost Rs 29,000 crore,” he said.

He pointed out that people in Bengaluru are facing intense summer heat and water shortages in many localities.

“The city is expanding rapidly, but the government has failed to provide adequate drinking water. When Deve Gowda was Prime Minister, he planned for the city's future and ensured the allocation of Cauvery water. People of Bengaluru should not forget this achievement,” he said.

He accused the Congress government of protecting the rich who have built illegal structures while evicting poor people living in huts.

“No action is being taken against those who create fake documents and loot government land. This government is completely immersed in collection (corruption),” he alleged.

He alleged that the state's education system has collapsed.

“By not implementing the National Education Policy, they have destroyed the system. Government schools are being gradually shut down. They have failed to recruit 70,000 teachers. There are no government recruitments. Youth protested on the streets in Dharwad. What has happened to internal reservation? Answer that, Siddaramaiah,” he demanded.

“You are dividing communities and setting up commission after commission. Where is your Kantharaju report? What happened to the report submitted by Jayaprakash Hegde?” he asked sharply.

He accused the government of repeatedly obstructing development.

“You are not allowing the reopening of the Kudremukh company. You are not permitting iron ore extraction from the mines you allocated. I am trying to revive the HMT factory, but you are blocking that, too. What is wrong with you? Why so much intolerance?” he asked.

“I may not have become Chief Minister with the blessings of six-and-a-half crore Kannadigas, but I have never governed in a way that made them bow their heads. I did not pick fights with the Centre over funds. I confronted you and waived farmers' loans. People's lives will not improve with just guarantees. Bengaluru must regain its past glory, and only the JDS can achieve that,” he asserted.

He said that JDS is in alliance with the BJP and that he has received a good opportunity in PM Modi's government.

“We are committed to alliance dharma. Leave discussions about it to me. No one should speak irresponsibly in public. It is my responsibility to protect party workers and preserve the party,” he said.