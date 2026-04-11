Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Greeted With A Warm Celebration On The Set Of 'Ranabaali'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda received an adorable surprise on the set of their forthcoming period drama, "Ranabaali".

As the couple returned to the set of their primary film after tying the knot, the team greeted them with a small celebration. In the photos uploaded by the makers, Mythri Movie Makers, on their social media handle, Rashmika and VD were seen cutting a massive cake. The two were also presented with a bouquet by the team.

The caption on the post read, "Ranabaali - Jayamma @TheDeverakonda- @iamRashmika Back on sets An eternal bond Team #Ranabaali wished the newly weds on sets with a celebration Grand release worldwide on September 11th (sic)".

Recently, the makers of director Rahul Sankrityan's next announced that the team had wrapped up a crucial schedule of the film in Rayalaseema.

Sharing the update on social media, the makers wrote, "'MAA SEEMA RAAYALASEEMA' Rayalaseema showered all its love for the #Ranabaali couple. The team wrapped up a key schedule in the region. #Ranabaali Grand release worldwide on September 11th."

A video also showed VD addressing his fans.

"It feels like coming back to my own village. When I was here for the shoot, Anantapur feels like my second hometown. I always have a seema feeling inside me," the 'Liger' actor was heard saying.

If the sources are to be believed, "Ranabaali" is going to be inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books. The movie is expected to shed light on the incidents that the British misrepresented in history.

The sources further claimed that "Ranabaali" is not a biopic, but a cinematic reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.

For the unaware, Rashmika and Vijay have previously shared the screen in "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade", making 'Ranabaali' their third movie together.