Cultural Affairs Bureau Sets Up“Macao Pavilion” At The 14Th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) Showcasing And Promoting Macao's Cultural Heritage And Landscape

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, April 11 - The 14Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will be held from 10 to 12 April at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has specially set up a“Macao Pavilion” in the event, themed“Mutual exchange and learning between the Chinese and Western civilisations”, to comprehensively showcase Macao's unique cultural heritage, as well as large culture and creative events.

In order to align closely with the national“15th Five‐Year Plan” and effectively implement Macao's“Third Five‐Year Plan”, with the aim of developing Macao into a“bridgehead for the country's high‐level opening‐up to the world” and“a vital window for the exchange and mutual learning among the Chinese and Western civilisations”, and to build a more open, inclusive and vibrant Cultural Macao, IC has set ups a“Macao Pavilion” at the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo. Covering an area of approximately 144 square meters, the“Macao Pavilion” features a touchscreen display introducing the“Historic Centre of Macao Route”, promoting the outstanding universal value of Macao's World Heritage sites. The Pavilion also showcases IC's publications, as well as cultural and creative products incorporating elements of Macao's tangible and intangible cultural heritage, highlighting the city's distinctive cultural landscape and urban characteristics. An“Old Macao” interactive installation is also available onsite, offering scenery backdrops of the old city for the public to take photos and create composite images, allowing to experience the social transformation of the city.

The opening ceremony of the“Macao Pavilion” was held on 10 April, and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Jennifer Si Tou; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Member of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Wu Chou Kit; and the Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, Lam Wai Kei; and was attended by the Member of the Cultural Heritage Committee, Sio Chi Veng; the Head of the Department of Urban Planning of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, Leong Io Hong; the Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan; the Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kuok Mio U; the Head of Department of Cultural Heritage of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sou Kin Meng; and the Director of the Macao Museum, Lou Ho Ian.

For more information about the 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo, please visit the event's official website at

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.