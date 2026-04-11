Science, Technology And Technology Congratulates Minister Blade Nzimande On Being Conferred With Title Of Honorary Professor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The South China University of Technology (SCUT) has conferred the title Honorary Professor on South Africa's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande.

The certificate confirming the Professorship was handed over by his Excellency, Mr Wu Peng, the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, at a special ceremony earlier this week. This was done in anticipation of Minister Nzimande's planned visit to the South China University of Technology later this year.

In expressing his appreciation, Minister Nzimande stated that“It is a profound honor for me to be recognised by one of the leading public research universities in the world. This honor is an affirmation of China and South Africa's shared commitment to use science, technology, and innovation to build a more just and equal world. Most importantly, is a testament to the deep bond of friendship between the peoples of China and South Africa,”

The South China University of Technology is a leading public research university located in Guangdong Province, China.

Established in 1952, SCUT is globally recognised for its excellence in engineering, though it also integrates science, medicine, business, and humanities.

It is ranked 166th in the U.S. News Best Global Universities and within the top 400 of major world university rankings. SCUT is also regarded as a world leader in Food Science and Technology and Polymer Science.

In terms of its research impact, five of its disciplines rank in the top 0.1% of the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) global ranking, including engineering, material science, and chemistry.

A cooperation initiative between South Africa and SCUT is currently being explored relating to biomass research and papermaking, as SCUT hosts China's renowned State Key Laboratory of Pulp and Paper Engineering.

This is the second Honorary Professorship that is being conferred on Minister Nzimande by a Chinese university. The first was conferred by the Beijing Jiaotong University (BJTU) on the 4th of November 2023.

Under Minister Nzimande's leadership, deeply strategic and mutually beneficial partnerships with the People's Republic of China are concertedly being pursued, such as the establishment of joint research centres and laboratories, the exchanges of young scientists and collaboration on big science such as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA).

Professor Blade Nzimande is one of South Africa's longest serving members of Parliament and is currently serving his second term as Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: ...

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.