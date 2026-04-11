Juvenile Among Three Held In Punjab For Cross-Border Drug, Weapon Smuggling

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 11 (IANS) The Punjab Police have busted a cross-border drug and illegal weapon smuggling racket with the arrest of three accused, including a juvenile, and recovered 6.5 kg heroin, one.30 caliber pistol along with six cartridges and Rs 1 lakh drug money from their possession, State Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Nishan Singh, a resident of Mulianwal in Batala; Ravipal Singh, a resident of Raipur; and one juvenile.

Apart from recovering contraband and drug money, the police have also impounded their car.

The development came following the investigation and questioning of two accused -- Vansh and Sukhchain alias Jashan, who were arrested in connection with extortion-related firing incident that occurred in Batala on March 30.

Two.30 bore pistols were recovered from their possession.

DGP Yadav said the significant recovery of drugs and weapons highlights the strong nexus between extortion, drug trafficking, and illegal arms networks.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that weapons were being supplied to operatives within the network.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range), Sandeep Goel, said the probe has revealed that the accused were acting on the directions of their foreign-based handler.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Batala) Mehtab Singh said that during the investigation, accused Vansh and Sukhchain disclosed that they had received weapons from suspects, one is a juvenile and other is identified as Ravipal.

Acting swiftly on their disclosures, police teams have arrested Ravipal Singh and his juvenile accomplice, who confessed to coordinating the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

"Ravipal revealed that he had delivered a consignment to Nishan Singh on the directions of their overseas handler," the SSP said, adding that acting on this lead police teams intercepted Nishan Singh's car near Kamla Devi Avenue in Amritsar and arrested him leading to the recovery of 6.5 kg heroin, one.30 caliber pistol along with six cartridges, and Rs 1 lakh drug money from his possession.