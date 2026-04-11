Piyush Goyal Opens New BJP Media Centre In Chennai To Boost Outreach

BJP Inaugurates New Media Centre in Chennai

Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Saturday inaugurated a new BJP party media centre in Chennai, describing it "as a bridge between the BJP and media professionals," aimed at strengthening communication between the party and media professionals.

Speaking to the media, Goyal said, "A new BJP party media centre has been inaugurated, equipped with modern facilities and digital connectivity in Chennai. This centre is designed to meet all the requirements of the media, allowing them to upload and transmit content directly and facilitating seamless interviews and interactions."

Highlighting its broader role and timing, the Union Minister said, "The launch is particularly timely amid elections, but the centre will continue to serve the media in the future, acting as a bridge between the BJP and media professionals," he added.

Goyal Rallies Support Ahead of Polls

The BJP has been intensifying its organisational and outreach efforts in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming electoral cycle, with a focus on strengthening communication and media engagement.

Earlier on Thursday, Goyal held a roadshow supporting the BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore North Assembly constituency Vanathi Srinivasan in the Saibaba Colony area, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. During the campaign, party cadres from the BJP and AIADMK welcomed both leaders with garlands made of lotus flowers.

Minister Slams DMK's 'Family Rule' and Corruption

Expressing confidence in the upcoming Assembly elections, Piyush Goyal said a new government would be formed under the leadership of the AIADMK within the NDA alliance and that it would deliver governance similar to that of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

He further alleged that key leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi, and Sabareesan, dominate the DMK, and accused the Stalin family of being responsible for various "mafias." He also criticised DMK leader Senthil Balaji, calling him an "agent" of the ruling family and referring to his past legal issues, which drew slogans from party workers.

Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on development and claimed that the state government creates obstacles and fails to properly utilise central funds. He accused the DMK government of blocking development projects and attempting to gain financially from central schemes.

"... The Stalin family wants to give every contract to their family and friends... They don't want the metro because they have to do transparent and honest bidding for that. That is not acceptable to the Stalin family because there is no cut, no corruption in the central government projects... If by mistake anybody votes for DMK, you are voting for Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister. Don't make that mistake," he said.

Praises NDA Unity, Urges Voters to Reject DMK

Highlighting alliance dynamics, Goyal said the AIADMK and BJP function as a united family, while accusing the DMK and Congress of internal conflicts. He also pointed to political rivalries in Keralam between the Congress and Communist parties.

Praising Vanathi Srinivasan, he noted that she had defeated actor Kamal Haasan in the previous election and urged voters to support her again.

Calling for the return of "Amma rule" in Tamil Nadu, he appealed to voters to back the NDA alliance to end what he termed a corrupt regime.

Goyal concluded by stating that just as the AIADMK alliance had won all constituencies in Coimbatore in the previous election, it should repeat the performance this time. He added that the road to power in Chennai passes through Coimbatore and urged voters to bring an end to dynastic politics and support the NDA.

Tamil Nadu Polls: A Three-Way Contest

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)