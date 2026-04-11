Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Leak: A Planned Act, Says TVK Leader

Political Outrage Over Film Leak

The alleged online leak of Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has created fresh controversy, with political leaders and members of the film industry reacting strongly to the issue. Former Minister and TVK Delta Zone Election Observer KU PA Krishnan called the incident a planned act by "mischievous elements." While speaking to ANI, Krishnan said, "the leak of the film 'Jana Nayagan' online was a deliberate act by 'mischievous elements.' It is a 'murder of democracy'... Opponents carried out this act out of fear, as minority votes are increasingly favouring TVK."

Film Industry Condemns Piracy

Hours after reports of the leak surfaced, several well-known names from the film industry also spoke against piracy. Actors including Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde were among those who raised their voices over the matter.

Makers Vow Strict Action

Earlier, the makers of the film, KVN Productions, had also issued a statement asking people not to share or watch the leaked material. The production house said that parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the entire film, had been illegally circulated on social media and other online platforms. Calling it a serious case of digital piracy, the team said strict action was being taken.

Film's Troubled Release

Jana Nayagan, which is said to be Vijay's final film before his full-time political journey, has already faced delays due to certification issues. The film was earlier expected to release during Pongal on January 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)