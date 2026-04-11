Civil Society Representatives From Azerbaijan And Armenia Meet For Peace Bridge Initiative

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

From 10 to 12 April 2026, the city of Gabala, Azerbaijan, hosted a bilateral roundtable within the framework of the“Peace Bridge” Initiative, bringing together representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society, AzerNEWS reports.

The latest roundtable convened representatives of non-governmental organizations, media outlets, and think tanks from both countries.

The Armenian delegation arrived in Azerbaijan via the land border, crossing through a formally delimited and demarcated section and undergoing all relevant border and passport control procedures. The crossing itself constituted another symbolic step by the“Peace Bridge” Initiative toward strengthening confidencebuilding measures between the societies of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Over the course of two days, four discussion sessions were held. Participants discussed geopolitical developments in and around the South Caucasus and their impact on the peace process. Azerbaijani and Armenian experts also exchanged views on the respective positions and visions of Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding regional developments.

Prior to the bilateral dialogue, representatives of the“Peace Bridge” Initiative held meetings and discussions with various segments of civil society in their respective countries in order to better understand public expectations and perceptions of the peace process. During a separate session, participants in the“Peace Bridge” Initiative presented the findings of those meetings, highlighting the principal concerns, expectations, and viewpoints expressed within their respective societies.

Taking into account the expectations expressed within their societies, participants devoted the concluding session to an exchange of views on future joint and individual activities during the next stages of the peace process.

On 11 April, participants in the fourth bilateral roundtable held within the framework of the“Peace Bridge” Initiative met with H.E. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The discussion focused on regional security, the progress of the peace process at the political level, and the contribution of civil society to the normalization process.

The two-day dialogue concluded with a press conference at which the outcomes of the fourth meeting were summarized.

The latest meeting of civil society representatives took place in an atmosphere of constructive dialogue, candid discussions, and a reaffirmation that there is no alternative to the peace agenda. Participants in the dialogue, organized within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” Initiative with the support of the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressed their intention to continue joint efforts aimed at strengthening confidence during the next stages of the peace process.