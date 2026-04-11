IRS Announces Special Saturday Hours At Taxpayer Assistance Centers Nationwide April 11 And April 25

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) IR-2026-50, April 10, 2026

WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours at select Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country to provide in-person help for taxpayers. The upcoming Saturday hours will be April 11 and April 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During these special Saturday hours, TACs in dozens of states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will be open to assist taxpayers with a wide range of services. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS/SaturdayHours to review participating locations and available services before traveling to an office. The IRS will continue to offer these special events through June. Taxpayers can receive help with most services routinely offered at a TAC. Cash payments, however, are not accepted.

In addition to special Saturday hours, over 200 IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers nationwide continue to offer extended weekday office hours to provide additional support during the filing season. The extended office hours will run through Thursday, April 30. To see if a nearby TAC is offering extended hours, taxpayers can visit IRS and use the Contact Your Local Office tool to access the TAC Locator. The site lists the services offered, including extended hours, and provides directions to each office.

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