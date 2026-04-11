'He Is A Generational Talent': PV Sindhu Lauds Ayush On Reaching Badminton Asia C'ships Final

MENAFN - IANS) Ningbo, April 11 (IANS) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has heaped rich praise on rising Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty, calling him a generational talent after the youngster stormed into the final of the Badminton Asia Championships with a stunning victory over World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Ayush pulled off a sensational comeback win against the Paris 2024 silver medallist, defeating him 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in a gripping men's singles semifinal that lasted one hour and 15 minutes at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre on Saturday.

“I have consistently maintained that he is a generational talent. In terms of pure natural ability, he stands right up there with the very best young players I have come across. There is a prodigious level of talent in him, and it is something you immediately recognise when you see him on court,” Sindhu wrote in a post on X.

Ranked 25th in the world, Ayush showed tremendous resilience after losing the opening game, turning the match around with aggressive shot-making and better control at the net to outclass the top seed.

Reflecting on her time training with the youngster, Sindhu added,“He has been training in my training group for the past three weeks along with coach Irwan, and this period has only reinforced my belief in his potential. Physically, he has a strong presence on the court. His height gives him excellent reach, and he already possesses a very deep, heavy smash that can put opponents under serious pressure. What also stands out is his defensive instinct. He stays very low, reads the shuttle well, and shows a natural ability to absorb pressure in rallies.”

Ayush's campaign in Ningbo has been nothing short of remarkable. He had earlier defeated World No. 4 Jonatan Christie 23-21, 21-17 in the quarterfinals, marking his first win over the Indonesian star. Before that, he registered straight-game victories against World No. 7 Li Shi Feng and Chin Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei.

While praising his rapid rise, Sindhu also highlighted the importance of long-term development.“Like any young athlete with immense potential, there are areas that will determine how far he ultimately goes. Fitness and the ability to remain injury-free will be absolutely critical in shaping his long-term career, and that is something we must continue to focus on carefully,” Sindhu said.

“What has been particularly encouraging over these last three weeks is his attitude. He has trained with great seriousness alongside me, Coach Irwan, and the extended team, and the early signs of progress are already beginning to show,” she added.

Ayush will next face Y.Q. Shi of China in the final to be played on Sunday.