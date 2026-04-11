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India Welcomes The Korfball Premier League With The Vision Of“Naya Khel Nayi Soch” And A Historic INR 25 Lakhs Prize Pool
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 10 2026: In a historic step for the Indian sports ecosystem the Korfball Premier League KPL was officially launched on Friday at the Shangri La Eros in New Delhi. The prestigious event aimed at professionalizing the elite mixed gender sport began with a grand vision to redefine athletic equality across the nation. Driven by the core philosophy of Naya Khel Nayi Soch the founders and federation leaders introduced the league roadmap a massive INR 25 Lakhs prize pool and an engaging teaser to the national and international media.
The anticipated evening commenced on an auspicious note with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Guest of Honour Dr Waiel S H Awwad President of the FCC South Asia and the International Association of Press Clubs was joined by Mr Amandeep Singh Visionary Founder of the KPL and Game Changers along with Mr Himanshu Mishra President of the Korfball Federation of India to officially ignite the event. Following this respectful start the organizers unleashed the official Korfball Premier League teaser.
Centered around the visionary approach of Naya Khel Nayi Soch the teaser captivated the audience by showcasing the dynamic action and the unique mandatory equal gender split that fundamentally defines the sport. The spectacular evening reached its climax with the grand unveiling of the official KPL logo marking the ultimate formal launch of the league.
During the interactive press discussion the dignitaries shared profound insights on scaling the sport across the country. When asked by journalists about the strategy to promote and expand Korfball in India Dr Waiel S H Awwad drew a compelling parallel.
"If we can successfully promote cricket in the Middle East there is absolutely no reason why Korfball cannot achieve massive popularity and cultural adoption in India" stated Dr Waiel S H Awwad. "If positioned correctly the narrative can successfully shift from India merely adopting a European sport to India actively globalizing the game."
Shedding further light on the structural framework of the tournament KPL Co Founder Mr Pankaj Kumar announced the initial format. "We are excited to share that the inaugural season will feature a total of eight competitive teams. More operational details and team ownership structures will be revealed gradually in the coming weeks as we build momentum" he noted.
Building on the commercial strategy Mr Chandan Kumar Director of Sporty Bharat emphasized the importance of audience connection. "With Korfball the idea is to build familiarity first once people start recognising the game the players and the format viewership naturally follows" he explained.
KFI Vice President and former National Player Ms Nidhi Shekhawat highlighted the journey and immense dedication of the players. "We have witnessed the incredible grassroots growth of Korfball across twenty six states" said Ms Nidhi Shekhawat. "Transitioning into a professional league provides our highly dedicated athletes the grand stage they have always deserved. It validates years of hard work and ensures our talent pool can seamlessly step into the global spotlight."
The league stands as a monumental platform for social impact and athletic parity. Addressing the media KFI Executive Committee Member and former International Player Ms Natasha emphasized the transformative power of the format.
"This game will promote gender equality in India in a profoundly positive way" Ms Natasha declared. Furthermore she officially announced that the inaugural tournament will feature a highly lucrative prize money pool of INR 25 Lakhs ensuring a sustainable and rewarding professional pathway for the athletes.
The launch event was further distinguished by the presence of a powerful lineup of athletes who have dedicated years to the sport. Among the male stars gracing the event were Nitesh Ex captain of the Indian team alongside international representatives Rajat Kumar Saini and Suraj Sharma. The prominent female stars of the game in attendance included Alisha Tanishka Gurjar and Yuri Sethi. Their collective presence and historic achievements underscore the unwavering commitment of the league to honor a deep rooted legacy while building a brilliant professional future.
The Korfball Premier League is India's first professional intellectual property dedicated to the elite mixed gender sport of Korfball. Founded by a visionary collective including Mr Gagandeep Handa Mr Amandeep Singh Mr Chandan Kumar Mr Pankaj Kumar and Mrs Zaara Gadhok the KPL aims to provide a sustainable professional platform for athletes while championing absolute gender equality on the court.
The anticipated evening commenced on an auspicious note with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Guest of Honour Dr Waiel S H Awwad President of the FCC South Asia and the International Association of Press Clubs was joined by Mr Amandeep Singh Visionary Founder of the KPL and Game Changers along with Mr Himanshu Mishra President of the Korfball Federation of India to officially ignite the event. Following this respectful start the organizers unleashed the official Korfball Premier League teaser.
Centered around the visionary approach of Naya Khel Nayi Soch the teaser captivated the audience by showcasing the dynamic action and the unique mandatory equal gender split that fundamentally defines the sport. The spectacular evening reached its climax with the grand unveiling of the official KPL logo marking the ultimate formal launch of the league.
During the interactive press discussion the dignitaries shared profound insights on scaling the sport across the country. When asked by journalists about the strategy to promote and expand Korfball in India Dr Waiel S H Awwad drew a compelling parallel.
"If we can successfully promote cricket in the Middle East there is absolutely no reason why Korfball cannot achieve massive popularity and cultural adoption in India" stated Dr Waiel S H Awwad. "If positioned correctly the narrative can successfully shift from India merely adopting a European sport to India actively globalizing the game."
Shedding further light on the structural framework of the tournament KPL Co Founder Mr Pankaj Kumar announced the initial format. "We are excited to share that the inaugural season will feature a total of eight competitive teams. More operational details and team ownership structures will be revealed gradually in the coming weeks as we build momentum" he noted.
Building on the commercial strategy Mr Chandan Kumar Director of Sporty Bharat emphasized the importance of audience connection. "With Korfball the idea is to build familiarity first once people start recognising the game the players and the format viewership naturally follows" he explained.
KFI Vice President and former National Player Ms Nidhi Shekhawat highlighted the journey and immense dedication of the players. "We have witnessed the incredible grassroots growth of Korfball across twenty six states" said Ms Nidhi Shekhawat. "Transitioning into a professional league provides our highly dedicated athletes the grand stage they have always deserved. It validates years of hard work and ensures our talent pool can seamlessly step into the global spotlight."
The league stands as a monumental platform for social impact and athletic parity. Addressing the media KFI Executive Committee Member and former International Player Ms Natasha emphasized the transformative power of the format.
"This game will promote gender equality in India in a profoundly positive way" Ms Natasha declared. Furthermore she officially announced that the inaugural tournament will feature a highly lucrative prize money pool of INR 25 Lakhs ensuring a sustainable and rewarding professional pathway for the athletes.
The launch event was further distinguished by the presence of a powerful lineup of athletes who have dedicated years to the sport. Among the male stars gracing the event were Nitesh Ex captain of the Indian team alongside international representatives Rajat Kumar Saini and Suraj Sharma. The prominent female stars of the game in attendance included Alisha Tanishka Gurjar and Yuri Sethi. Their collective presence and historic achievements underscore the unwavering commitment of the league to honor a deep rooted legacy while building a brilliant professional future.
The Korfball Premier League is India's first professional intellectual property dedicated to the elite mixed gender sport of Korfball. Founded by a visionary collective including Mr Gagandeep Handa Mr Amandeep Singh Mr Chandan Kumar Mr Pankaj Kumar and Mrs Zaara Gadhok the KPL aims to provide a sustainable professional platform for athletes while championing absolute gender equality on the court.
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