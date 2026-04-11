Gas Allocation To Fertiliser Plants Enhanced To 95 Pc, 4.15 Lakh PNG Connections Gasified: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The government on Saturday said that the overall gas allocation to fertiliser plants is being further enhanced by 5 per cent to reach approximately 95 per cent of their six-month average consumption, based on available inventory and scheduled LNG cargo arrivals.

Consumers have been prioritised with 100 per cent supply to domestic PNG and CNG transport.

Since March 2026, about 4.15 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and about 4.55 lakh additional customers have registered for new connections. Till date, more than 26,000 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections, informed Petroleum Ministry.

Moreover, about 1,13,233 MT of commercial LPG (equivalent to over 60 lakh of 19-kg LPG cylinders) has been sold since March 14, 2026.

On March 10, 7,140 MT of commercial LPG (equivalent to more than 3.76 lakh 19-kg LPG cylinders) was sold.

According to the ministry, CGD entities have also been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants and canteens, to address concerns regarding the availability of commercial LPG. CGD companies including IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and BPCL are offering incentives for domestic and commercial PNG connections.

The government said that states/UTs and Central Ministries have been requested to expedite approvals required for expansion of CGD networks.

The government has offered all States/UTs additional 10 per cent allocation of commercial LPG to States provided they can help in long term transition from LPG to PNG. Eighteen states/UTs are already receiving additional commercial LPG allocation linked to PNG expansion reforms.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has adopted an Accelerated Approval Framework for CGD infrastructure for three months to process applications on priority.

To encourage cleaner, more secure and self-reliant energy future, the government has developed a model draft State CBG Policy.

The model policy is intended to serve as a comprehensive flexible guiding framework to enable States to create their own investor-friendly and implementation-oriented ecosystem for CBG development.

Those states which opt for this will be prioritised for the next tranche of additional allocation of commercial LPG, said the government.