38 Foreign Delegates Praise ECI, Precision Of Elections In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) As many as 38 delegates from 22 countries were all praise for the ECI after witnessing firsthand the scale, precision, and vibrancy of India's electoral process during the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam, an official said on Saturday.

Branimir Farkas from Croatia said,“Indian voting... is a true festival of democracy for the whole world...what is overwhelming for me is the enthusiasm of people to vote. We can only learn from this process; it's a huge process and done right.”

Uuc-Kib Espadas Ancona from Mexico said,“The process of election in India is certainly a place to learn.”

The delegates were hosted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026, said an official statement.

The IEVP programme of ECI has got a boost after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took over as the Chair of the member states of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) a few months back.

As many as 70 democratic countries had evinced interest in experiencing the most transparent election processes of India during the International Conference held by ECI in Delhi in January 2026, said an official.

The international delegates began their two-day visit (April 8-9) to Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry by visiting the dispatch and distribution centres, where they observed the systematic movement of polling parties along with election materials, said the statement.

On the voting day, delegates observed mock polls. Thereafter, delegates from these 22 countries separately visited polling stations in Assam (Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural), Kerala (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram), and Puducherry to witness the actual polling process, it said.

In Puducherry, delegates were impressed by enhanced vigilance measures such as flying squads, drone-based monitoring, and innovative initiatives like the welcoming robot, Nila.

In Kerala, they visited a Gen Z–themed polling booth and appreciated the enthusiasm of first-time voters, while in Kamrup (Rural), Assam, delegates applauded and availed themselves of health checkup facilities at polling stations, said the statement.

The delegates expressed their appreciation for the inclusive, participative, and accessible features at the polling stations, including ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, and creche facilities, as well as dedicated polling stations managed by women and persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) is a flagship initiative of the Election Commission of India aimed at fostering international cooperation and engagement with Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and international organisations.

The programme provides a comprehensive overview of India's electoral framework, institutional mechanisms, and operational architecture, while familiarising delegates with best practices and innovations in election management.