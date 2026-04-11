BJP's Cash Poll Promise In Bengal An 'Act Of Desperation', Says RJD Leader Manoj Jha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, on Saturday, called Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) promise of providing monthly financial assistance to women and unemployed youth in West Bengal ahead of the state's two-phased Assembly polls, an 'act of desperation'. He alleged that after the initial cash transfer of Rs. 10,000 to women in Bihar, there is now a "blanket of silence".

His reaction comes a day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the release of the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto) in West Bengal, announced a monthly monetary support of Rs 3,000 to women and unemployed youth in the state.

The BJP manifesto also promised a grant of Rs 15,000 for competitive exams preparations.

Speaking to IANS, Jha said, "If women are to receive Rs 3,000 per month, then what wrong did the people of Bihar commit? Why was there absolute silence, 'zero', after the initial Rs 10,000? There was talk of providing Rs 2 lakh each. Why, then, this blanket of silence now?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transferred Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women in Bihar, as part of the first instalment under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana' before the state Assembly elections last year. The initiative was aimed to help women start businesses of their choice.

The RJD MP alleged that no such measure was undertaken after the NDA government returned to power in Bihar.

Hitting out at the BJP, Jha said, "In other words, why does a single political party, contesting elections across different states, make such stark distinctions?"

"Here (in Bengal), they have promised a one-time payment of Rs 15,000 to unemployed youth. What offence have the youth of Bihar committed? Why shouldn't they receive their share? All in all, my contention is that this is an act of desperation in Bengal," he added.

Regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, Jha asserted the monthly scheme for women in West Bengal should not be implemented in a "half-baked" manner.

"Our party (RJD), and other parties who share our perspective, firmly believe that unless a 'quota within quota' provision is included, any progress you make, even if you take four steps ahead, will remain incomplete and half-finished," the RJD leader said.