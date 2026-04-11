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15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 78 Off 26 RR Chase 202 Vs RCB In 18 Overs


2026-04-11 07:00:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashes carnage with a blistering 78 off just 26 balls (8 fours & 7 sixes) as Rajasthan Royals chase down 202 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in just 18 overs! Dhruv Jurel's unbeaten 81* and a 108-run partnership in 37 balls seal RR's fourth straight win, handing RCB their first defeat of IPL 2026. From 94/6 to 201/8, Patidar's fightback, and Sooryavanshi's record-equalling 15-ball fifty, this match had it all! 0:00 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals the spotlight 1:16 - Rajat Patidar fights hard with a gritty 63 off just 40 balls 2:12 - Vaibhav & Jurel explode with a 108-run blitz in just 37 balls

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