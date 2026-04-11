J&K LG Announces Cancellation Of Passports, Aadhaar Cards Of Drug Smugglers

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced stringent punitive measures against drug smugglers, including cancellation of passports and Aadhaar cards and attachment of their properties, while launching the 100-day-long 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan'.

Addressing a gathering at the Maulana Azad Stadium here, the LG said the fight against drug abuse is a collective responsibility, asserting that the menace has spread to every village, every district and every section of society.

Detailing the administration's approach, the LG said a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been put in place to dismantle the drug network financially and legally.

“Passports, Aadhaar cards, and driving licences of drug smugglers will be cancelled. Their movable and immovable properties will be attached, bank accounts frozen, and financial investigations initiated,” he said.

He added that top drug peddlers will be publicly identified at the police station level to ensure accountability and deterrence.

Highlighting the security dimension, he said drug trafficking is being used as a tool to fund terrorism and destabilise society.“A neighbouring country is pushing drugs to hollow out our youth. Every consignment that reaches here is not just poison, but a weapon against our future,” he said, directing enforcement agencies to follow the principle:“Do not harass the innocent, but do not let the guilty escape”.

Launching the campaign, the LG called for Pad Yatra and mass awareness drives across Jammu and Kashmir, urging youth, civil society and community leaders to take ownership of the movement.“This fight cannot be won by the administration alone. Society must come together,” he said.

He stressed that women, especially mothers and sisters, have a key role in preventing substance abuse, saying their awareness can transform entire communities.

The next 100 days are crucial, LG said, outlining a multi-pronged strategy that includes intensive awareness campaigns at the grassroots level, counselling support in schools, colleges and universities, sustained community engagement across villages and towns and targeted outreach to vulnerable sections to curb the growing drug menace.

He said the government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Counselling and Rehabilitation Centre Rules, 2026, to ensure proper functioning of de-addiction centres.

“Only genuine centres with adequate staff and facilities will be allowed to operate. Strict action will be taken against violators,” he said.

Reiterating a humane approach, the LG said those affected by addiction will be provided full support for treatment, counselling and rehabilitation.“We must help victims return to a normal life while taking strict action against those who push them into this trap”, he added.