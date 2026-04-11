Pinarayi Vijayan, Hero Or Villain? Verdict Awaited On CPI(M)'S Political Gamble

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 11 (IANS) As Kerala awaits election results, one figure looms larger than any other in the state's political landscape, Pinarayi Vijayan. Now 80, the veteran CPI(M) leader is seeking a historic third-consecutive term as Chief Minister, a feat no leader in Kerala's political history has achieved.

Vijayan's political style has always been defined by a tough, no-nonsense demeanor, markedly different from his Congress counterparts.

Leaders like K. Karunakaran, A.K. Antony and Oommen Chandy, who each served multiple terms as Chief Minister, were widely known for their affable public presence and easy accessibility.

Within the CPI(M), only E.K. Nayanar, remembered for his humour and mass appeal, broke the mould of the typically-stern Left leader.

Even V.S. Achuthanandan, though often seen as serious and uncompromising, enjoyed a strong emotional connect with ordinary people.

Vijayan, however, has cultivated an image of authority that often bordered on intimidation.

His sharp responses to the media, firm handling of party colleagues, officials, and even ordinary workers have reinforced his image as a strong, sometimes unyielding leader.

Following the setback the Left suffered in the local body elections held in December, the CPI(M) recalibrated its approach.

From the start of the year, the government launched an extensive and high-decibel public outreach and advertising campaign, prominently featuring Vijayan.

The effort was aimed at projecting stability, governance achievements, and continuity.

With a record voter turnout, including 81 per cent participation among women, the Congress-led UDF is projecting confidence, claiming it could cross the 100 seat mark in the 140 member Assembly.

In contrast, Vijayan and the Left leadership insist there is quiet support for the government's decade long performance and maintain that a return to power remains within reach.

Some Left legislators, however, now acknowledge the contest is tighter than expected, though they remain hopeful of securing around 80 seats.

Political observers also point to a strategic debate within the Left, whether the campaign's heavy emphasis on Vijayan helped or hurt the party.

Some argue that stepping aside in favour of a widely popular leader like K.K. Shailaja might have made a third term smoother for the Left.

As the results approach, one reality is clear, victory will cement Vijayan's legacy as one of Kerala's most dominant political figures.

Defeat, however, will invite intense scrutiny of both strategy and leadership.

In this election, Pinarayi Vijayan is not just the face of the campaign, he is the referendum.