Bengal BJP Chief Takes Jibe Over CM Mamata's Allegation, Says Bringing People From Mars And Antarctica

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegations that the principal opposition party has been bringing people from other states. Taking a jibe at the ruling party in West Bengal, Bhattacharya said that BJP is instead bringing people from "the Mars and Antarctica".

Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP of bringing "paid supporters" and "voters" from outside the state, like Uttar Pradesh, to influence the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for April 23 and 29.

Reacting to the allegation, Bhattacharya said, "No, not Uttar Pradesh. We are bringing people from the Mars and Antarctica."

Reiterating the illegal infiltration issue, the Bengal BJP Chief alleged a "silent demographic invasion" in the poll-bound state and even in neighbouring Bihar and Jharkhand.

"We have been facing a silent demographic invasion in West Bengal for a long time. The entire design of our border districts have been changed. Not only the border districts or the demography of West Bengal but also in Bihar and Jharkhand," Bhattacharya said.

He alleged that the demography of even the border districts in Bihar and Jharkhand has changed "due to Mamata Banerjee".

"It is most unfortunate state of affairs. The internal security of the country is being compromised," the State BJP Chief said.

Bhattacharya claimed that migrant labourers, who were "compelled to leave" Bengal due to lack of opportunities, will soon return to the state.

"According the data that I have received, 73 special trains will be coming to West Bengal with all migrant labourers. All those who have have been compelled to leave because of no job opportunity (in Bengal)," he said.

The BJP leader also spoke about the party's election manifesto for the state.

"Our Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) has been made keeping in view the emotions, resentment and needs of the people of West Bengal," he said.

Emphasising on the promises made in the BJP manifesto for women, youth and farmers, Bhattacharya added, "The manifesto has provisions for women, educated youths and farmers, specially those farmers who cultivate potatoes."

Exhibiting confidence of BJP's victory in West Bengal, the State BJP Chief said, "We will get a comfortable majority in the poll-bound state."

"The people have already made up their minds that under any circumstance they are going to oust the Trinamool Congress from West Bengal," Bhattacharya asserted.

Moreover, he alleged, "There is nothing called Mamata's (Banerjee) government."