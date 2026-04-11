Alia Bhatt Cheers For Riddhima Kapoor's First Film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' Read On

As Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gears up for her Bollywood debut, she has found strong support within the family. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to cheer for her sister-in-law, resharing the film's announcement poster and expressing her excitement.

Her short but enthusiastic message reflected the close bond the Kapoor family shares, adding a personal layer to the film's buzz.

About 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Titled Daadi Ki Shaadi, the film is positioned as a light-hearted family entertainer. With a quirky premise that hints at breaking age-old norms, the story promises humour, emotions, and relatability across generations.

The makers teased audiences with a playful message, suggesting that the film will explore whether the family stands with or against the unconventional choices of its central character.

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Release Date and Production Details

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 8 this year, aiming for a summer audience. Directed and written by Ashish R. Mohan, the project is backed by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production.

With its universal theme and family-centric narrative, the film is expected to appeal to viewers across age groups.

Riddhima Kapoor's Emotional Debut Journey

Riddhima had wrapped up the shoot last year and marked the milestone with a heartfelt note. Reflecting on her first film experience, she described it as a learning journey filled with memorable moments.

She shared how over 200 people came together during the 52-day shoot, creating a space filled with laughter, emotions, and creativity-something she believes will stay with her for years to come.

Not Her First Time on Camera

While this marks her big-screen debut, Riddhima is not entirely new to the camera. She previously made a cameo appearance in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

The show, featuring names like Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey, gave audiences a glimpse of her on-screen presence.

A New Chapter for the Kapoor Family

With Ranbir Kapoor already an established name in Bollywood, Riddhima's entry marks a new chapter for the Kapoor family legacy.

Backed by family support and a promising debut project, all eyes are now on how she translates her off-screen charm onto the big screen.

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