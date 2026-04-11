Vijay's TVK Launches 'Final Sprint' For TN Polls, Urges Outreach

In a stirring appeal to his supporters, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday officially launched the "final sprint" toward the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, urging his party workers to transform their momentum into a "victorious procession."

Vijay's Call for Door-to-Door Outreach

In an X post, describing his supporters as "comrades who reside in my heart," the actor-turned-politician emphasised that the next ten days are critical for the party's success. He called for a massive, disciplined door-to-door outreach program to solidify the TVK's presence across Tamil Nadu. "Greetings to all my comrades who reside in my heart. Your individual contributions are immeasurable and indispensable on this journey where history, adorned with garlands of glory, turns back. We, the primary force for change, are travelling correctly on our path to victory. At this moment, as election day rapidly approaches, I make one appeal. Polling booth convenors, members who have joined the Tamil Nadu Victory League to journey alongside us as comrades, my dear friends and friends who hold immense love for the League--all of you, step into the field and undertake the work," he said.

Vijay urged volunteers and booth-level convenors to meet voters face-to-face, appealing to them to vote for the Whistle symbol. He requested members to dedicate time every morning and evening to visit households in their respective residential areas. "Over the next ten days, at times convenient for you, in the mornings and evenings, go from house to house in the places where each of you resides, and meet our own people, the people of Tamil Nadu, face to face every day. Make an appeal to them to vote for our League candidates by casting their votes for the whistle symbol. With great affection, I request that you join as volunteers in this field work," he added.

A 'Grand Change for a Generation'

The TVK chief framed the election not merely as a political contest, but as a "grand change for a generation" and a battle to establish "true people's rule." He specifically directed state and district-level administrators to work in selfless coordination with the candidates, "embracing everyone" to ensure a unified front. "State and all-level district League administrators, extend full cooperation to the candidates contesting on behalf of our League. Embrace everyone and carry out the election work. With a sense of selfless camaraderie, all of you go from house to house and meet the people. Explain that this election is not just for us, but for a grand change, an election for a generation. Dedicate selfless effort and add strength to our victorious journey," he said.

Vijay assured his followers that "Victory is certain" and that the TVK is destined to establish a new democratic era in the state. "In this battle to establish democracy, the entire state of Tamil Nadu will unite as a victorious procession and establish true people's rule! History, adorned with garlands of glory, is turning back! Only good will happen! Victory is certain!" he added.

Electoral Landscape and Three-Way Contest

His remarks come ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

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