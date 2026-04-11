Teacher Recruitment Scam: ED Raids Ex-TMC Leader Partha Chatterjee

ED Raids Former Minister's Residence

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted raids at residence of former Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee, who is accused in teacher recruitment scam case The ED had earlier issued three summons to Chatterjee; however, he didn't appear even once before the investigative officer. The investigative agency has filed multiple cases against him with respect to the recruitment of Primary Teachers, SSC Assistant Teachers and SSC Group C and D staff.

Details of 'Tainted' Recruitment Scam

Partha Chatterjee was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the scam where around 26,000 teachers and other school staff were recruited by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The entire recruitment was later held illegal by the Calcutta High Court, and subsequently, the High Court's decision was also upheld by the Supreme Court, which had termed the recruitment as "tainted" and based on "large-scale fraud".

Arrest and Aftermath

In July 2022, the ED arrested Chatterjee, the former West Bengal Education Minister and TMC leader. Chatterjee was previously lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home in May this year.

Massive Cash Recovery and Party Suspension

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier recovered over Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of an associate of Chatterjee.

TMC had suspended Chatterjee from the party after his arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier recovered over Rs 21 crore in cash from the house of an associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. TMC had suspended Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the teacher recruitment scam in the state, from the party and removed him from all party posts.

Legal Proceedings and Bail

In May 2025, the Supreme Court had directed the West Bengal government to grant sanction for prosecuting TMC-leader Partha Chatterjee and other persons accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the State.

Meanwhile, in November 2025, Chatterjee was granted bail and released after three years and three months after being arrested in connection with a teacher recruitment scam case. He was granted bail by a lower court. (ANI)

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