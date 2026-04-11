India An Open, Compelling Destination For Global Capital: SEBI Chief

In a move to attract foreign investment, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has assured global investors that India remains an open and compelling destination for global capital, according to a press release.

Speaking at an interactive session with Silicon Valley stakeholders here, Pandey highlighted India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rapidly expanding investor base, and reform-oriented policy environment. The session, jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Consulate General of India (CGI), San Francisco, brought together industry leaders and venture capitalists to discuss investment opportunities and the evolving India-US economic partnership.

SEBI's Pro-Investor Measures

Pandey highlighted recent measures to simplify Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) registration and Re-KYC, the use of digital platforms, growth of IPOs, and alternative investment funds, and the increasing role of domestic investors in providing market depth and resilience, the release said.

"India remains open and welcoming to global capital. SEBI's approach is risk-based and facilitative, with a strong focus on simplifying access for foreign investors, strengthening market integrity, and ensuring long-term stability of our capital markets," Pandey said, reaffirming SEBI's commitment to a transparent, consultative, and technology-driven regulatory framework.

India's Economic Strengths Highlighted

K Srikar Reddy, Consul General of India, San Francisco, pointed to India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, reform momentum, and expanding digital public infrastructure. "India is among the fastest-growing major economies globally, supported by sustained reforms, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and world-class digital public infrastructure," Reddy said, highlighting the importance of strengthening partnerships with global investors.

Call for Sustained Collaboration

R Mukundan, President Designate, CII, and Managing Director and CEO, TATA Chemicals, stressed the need for collaboration between government, industry, and global capital to sustain India's growth momentum. "India's progress over the coming decades will depend on collaboration. Global partnerships, especially with the United States, are essential to scaling innovation, strengthening manufacturing, and creating sustainable value," Mukundan said.

Investor Feedback and Engagement

The interactive session featured a candid exchange between investors and policymakers, with feedback focusing on simplifying regulatory processes, enhancing clarity in cross-border investment frameworks, and increasing the availability of growth-stage capital for deep-tech ventures. SEBI and CII acknowledged the inputs and reiterated their commitment to continuous engagement and reform. (ANI)

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