Governor Shukla Backs Women's Bill, Says PM Modi Continues Phule's Legacy

Governor Backs Women's Reservation Bill

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday vouched in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill, urging that it should be implemented to ensure women's rights. He emphasised that women have always led at the forefront of Indian politics. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Everyone always talks about women's reservation. But no one had the courage. Women will get respect. Parties did not give as many seats to women as they should have. The House should pass this bill and distribute women's seats as soon as possible."

Praise for PM Modi and Historical Context

Further, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he is carrying forward the legacy of Indian social activist Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. "Today is the birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule. He, along with his wife Savitribai Phule, did so much for women's education. PM Modi is taking forward their legacy by giving women such respect and empowerment," he said.

"From Sarojini Naidu to Indira Gandhi, women have always worked on the forefront of Indian politics. They walked shoulder to shoulder with the men during the freedom struggle. So, they should be given their seats," Governor Shukla added.

Government and Party Push for Bill

This comes amid a special session that has been convened to deliberate on the Women's Reservation Bill, marking a significant step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies. The move underscores the government's intent to prioritise gender equality and ensure greater political participation of women in decision-making processes.

BJP's Nationwide Outreach

Ahead of the parliamentary move, the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its nationwide outreach campaign through initiatives such as "Mahila Samvad." The programme is designed to directly engage with women across urban and rural areas, spreading awareness about the provisions of the Act and gathering feedback from the ground.

PM Modi Calls Bill 'Historic Step'

Meanwhile, PM Modi has written on the Women's Reservation Bill, describing it as a historic step towards strengthening women's empowerment and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic framework.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Bill reflects the government's commitment to "Nari Shakti" and aims to provide women with a stronger voice in policymaking. He noted that increased representation of women in legislatures would lead to more inclusive and balanced governance. (ANI)

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