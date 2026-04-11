Raaka Movie: Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone And Others Star Cast Fees Revealed Check

Raaka Movie: The first poster of Allu Arjun's upcoming movie RAAKA just dropped, and film lovers are totally hyped. Now, some big details about the lead stars' fees and the movie's budget have come out. Here's everything you need to know

RAAKA is being called one of Indian cinema's most expensive films. Reports say its budget is around ₹700 crore, with Sun Pictures producing it. While these numbers aren't official yet, the film's massive scale and star cast suggest it's a truly grand project.

According to reports, Allu Arjun is charging about ₹175 crore for this film. What's really interesting is that he might be playing three different roles-a police officer, a half-human half-monster, and the father of both. If this is true, it will be the biggest project of his career.

Reports claim that Deepika Padukone is getting paid around ₹25 crore for the film. If this figure is correct, she is taking home only 14% of what her co-star Allu Arjun is making. However, there's no official confirmation on these numbers.

News is that Rashmika Mandanna will get around ₹5 crore for this film. Besides her, reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor might also be seen in important roles. But for now, there's no solid information about their fees.

The makers released the film's first poster on Allu Arjun's birthday, showing him in a mysterious and powerful look. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka. Prepare yourselves for a world beyond imagination." The poster went viral on social media, building up even more excitement. Atlee Kumar is directing the film, but the release date is still under wraps.