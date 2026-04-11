PM Modi Stops Convoy, Shares Rare Moment With Rahul Gandhi In Parliament (WATCH)

A rare and striking moment unfolded at Parliament as Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly stopped his car to engage in a candid conversation with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a tribute ceremony marking the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

The interaction took place at the Parliament premises, where leaders from across the political spectrum had gathered to pay floral tributes to Phule, a pioneering figure in India's social reform movement. Known for their sharp political rivalry, Modi and Gandhi were seen exchanging greetings and conversing for a short while - a moment that quickly caught public attention and went viral on social media.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises to pay a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary today Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former... twitter/QexqUVky1Z

- ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

According to reports, the two leaders first greeted each other with smiles and folded hands before engaging in a brief discussion. While the exact details of their conversation were not disclosed, the optics of the interaction stood out given the often-tense exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Parliament.

Also Read: Jyotiba Phule's anniversary: Rahul Gandhi hails social reformer's ideals

The meeting comes at a politically significant time, with heightened activity across the country due to ongoing electoral contests in multiple states. Despite the charged atmosphere, the moment reflected a rare instance of civility and dialogue between two of India's most prominent political figures.

Prime Minister Modi, while paying tribute, remembered Phule's enduring contributions to social justice, education, and equality. Phule's work continues to inspire generations and remains central to India's reformist legacy.

The brief exchange between Modi and Gandhi, though informal, has sparked widespread discussion online, with many viewing it as a reminder that political differences can coexist with moments of mutual respect in public life.

Also Read: PM Modi pays tribute to social reformer Mahatma Phule at Parliament