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Prabhas: Fan Offered Biryani, His Humble Reply About Home Food Wins Hearts
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pan-India star Prabhas has a massive fan base, and everyone knows it. His female following is especially huge. But what happened when a fan offered to cook biryani for him and invited him home? You have to hear his sweet reply!Prabhas started his career in Tollywood and became a pan-India hero with 'Baahubali'. Even at nearly 50, he's still a bachelor and enjoys a huge fan base, especially among women who follow him everywhere.During a fan event, a girl asked Prabhas his favourite food. When she offered to cook biryani and invited him home, he promised to come for sure, but only when he's in Hyderabad and not shooting. His reply made the fan's day!Prabhas is a well-known foodie who loves his non-veg. His meals are often a royal spread with mutton, fish curry, and prawns. He ensures his film crew eats just as well, and fellow stars often praise his amazing hospitality on set.Prabhas has faced a few big flops after becoming a pan-India star, including the recent 'Raja Saab'. However, his stardom and fan following haven't taken a hit. He continues to move forward, determined to deliver a blockbuster.Prabhas is currently shooting for 'Fauji' with director Hanu Raghavapudi. He also has 'Spirit' with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up. While 'Kalki 2' shooting has begun, he is yet to join the sets. Fans are also waiting for 'Salaar 2' with Prashanth Neel.
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