Murshidabad Election: A Gripping Rematch Between Ghosh And Singha Roy

A High-Stakes Rematch

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) All eyes are on Murshidabad as the constituency heads into the high-stakes Assembly election, shaping up to be a gripping head-to-head battle between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With a history of razor-thin margins, shifting loyalties, and rising political tensions, Murshidabad is once again emerging as one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in West Bengal.

At the centre of this intense contest are two familiar rivals--Gouri Sankar Ghosh and Shaoni Singha Roy. Ghosh, the sitting BJP MLA, first captured the seat in 2021 in a nail-biting finish, defeating Roy by just 2,491 votes--a margin of merely 1.1%. He secured 95,967 votes (42.4%), while Roy, contesting on a TMC ticket, followed closely with 93,476 votes (41.3%). The previous election not only marked BJP's breakthrough in the constituency but also set the stage for an enduring political rivalry that now defines the 2026 race.

The Key Contenders

Gouri Sankar Ghosh (BJP)

Gouri Sankar Ghosh has since remained a prominent BJP face in the region. Apart from serving as MLA, he contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Murshidabad and has consistently pushed for administrative restructuring, even advocating for bringing Murshidabad and Malda under Union Territory status to address governance concerns. Though he briefly stepped down as the BJP's State Committee Secretary in 2022 due to internal differences, his grassroots presence has remained intact, making him a formidable contender.

Shaoni Singha Roy (TMC)

On the other side, Shaoni Singha Roy brings experience and political resilience to the contest. A two-time MLA from Murshidabad (2011 and 2016), she originally rose through the ranks of the Indian National Congress (INC) before switching to TMC ahead of the 2021 elections. Her 2016 victory was emphatic--she won with 94,579 votes (47.7%), defeating TMC's Ashim Krishna Bhatta by over 25,000 votes. Despite her narrow loss in 2021, Roy remains a strong grassroots leader and is actively campaigning to reclaim the seat for TMC in 2026.

High Voter Engagement

The constituency itself, a general seat in Murshidabad district, has seen consistently high voter turnout, reflecting strong political engagement. In 2021, turnout reached an impressive 89.56%, with over 2.26 lakh votes cast out of 2.55 lakh electors. Similarly, 2016 recorded an 86% turnout.

Electoral Roll Controversy and Political Backlash

However, the 2026 elections are unfolding under an unusually tense and complex backdrop. One of the biggest issues dominating the political narrative is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission of India under judicial supervision. The exercise has led to a massive reduction in voter numbers across West Bengal--from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore--raising serious concerns and political accusations. Murshidabad alone has seen over 4.55 lakh deletions, making it one of the hardest-hit districts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticised the process, alleging voter intimidation and administrative disruption. Addressing rallies in Murshidabad, she claimed that removing names from electoral rolls is a tactic to pressure citizens and warned that such disruptions would be temporary, asserting that governance would stabilise post-elections. Her remarks have added another layer of political intensity to an already charged atmosphere.

Rising Tensions and Local Unrest

The constituency has also witnessed episodes of unrest that have further polarised the electorate. Communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession in March 2026 led to violence, arson, and the imposition of Section 144. Earlier in January, protests erupted in Beldanga over the alleged murder of migrant worker Alauddin Sheikh, leading to highway blockades and railway disruptions. These incidents have triggered a blame game between TMC and BJP, with each accusing the other of misgovernance and inciting unrest.

Adding to the controversy is the Babri Masjid row in Murshidabad, involving former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, who laid the foundation stone for a mosque modelled after the demolished Babri Masjid on December 6, 2025. The move sparked massive political and communal debate, with the Supreme Court of India later refusing to ban the use of the name. Kabir was subsequently suspended by TMC and went on to form the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, further complicating the local political landscape.

The Final Showdown

As Murshidabad heads to the polls on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4, the constituency stands at the crossroads of political rivalry, administrative controversy, and social tension. While candidates from parties like AIFB's Abdul Mannan and INC's Siddiqi Ali are also in the fray, the real battle is unmistakably between BJP's Gouri Sankar Ghosh and TMC's Shaoni Singha Roy. Whether Gouri Sankar Ghosh can defend his narrow victory or Shaoni Singha Roy can reclaim lost ground will depend on turnout, community consolidation, and how effectively each side navigates the charged atmosphere. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)