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US Releases Plans for Trump-Backed Monument Near Arlington Cemetery
(MENAFN) US Department of the Interior has released design renderings for a proposed triumphal arch backed by Donald Trump, planned for an area near Arlington National Cemetery across the Potomac River.
According to the proposed plans, the structure would rise to around 250 feet (76 meters), making it significantly taller than the nearby Lincoln Memorial and positioning it among the tallest triumphal arches in the world.
The intended location is a traffic circle on the Virginia side of the Potomac, situated between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, in an area that lies within Washington, D.C. jurisdiction.
Design documents show inscriptions reading “One Nation Under God” and “Liberty and Justice for All,” along with decorative elements including a gold-toned Lady Liberty figure, two eagle statues, and lion sculptures at the base of the monument.
Trump has previously promoted the concept, describing it as part of celebrations marking the country’s 250th anniversary and comparing its style to Paris’ Arc de Triomphe.
According to the proposed plans, the structure would rise to around 250 feet (76 meters), making it significantly taller than the nearby Lincoln Memorial and positioning it among the tallest triumphal arches in the world.
The intended location is a traffic circle on the Virginia side of the Potomac, situated between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, in an area that lies within Washington, D.C. jurisdiction.
Design documents show inscriptions reading “One Nation Under God” and “Liberty and Justice for All,” along with decorative elements including a gold-toned Lady Liberty figure, two eagle statues, and lion sculptures at the base of the monument.
Trump has previously promoted the concept, describing it as part of celebrations marking the country’s 250th anniversary and comparing its style to Paris’ Arc de Triomphe.
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