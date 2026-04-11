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Kamala Harris Signals Possible 2028 Presidential Campaign
(MENAFN) Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says she is weighing a possible run for the White House in 2028, suggesting she may enter the race for president for a third time.
Speaking at the National Action Network conference in Manhattan during a question-and-answer session with Rev. Al Sharpton, Harris said: “Listen, I might. I'm thinking about it,” according to reports.
She reflected on her years in office, saying: “Let me also say this. I served for four years, being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires,” she added.
Harris also said she has spent the past year traveling widely across the country, including extensive time in the southern states, and argued that the current political and economic status quo is not serving many Americans and has failed them for years.
She previously lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump after replacing then-President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. She also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 2020 before becoming Biden’s running mate, according to reports.
Since her 2024 defeat, Harris has kept a relatively low public profile and declined to enter the California gubernatorial race last year, fueling ongoing speculation about a potential presidential campaign in 2028.
Speaking at the National Action Network conference in Manhattan during a question-and-answer session with Rev. Al Sharpton, Harris said: “Listen, I might. I'm thinking about it,” according to reports.
She reflected on her years in office, saying: “Let me also say this. I served for four years, being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires,” she added.
Harris also said she has spent the past year traveling widely across the country, including extensive time in the southern states, and argued that the current political and economic status quo is not serving many Americans and has failed them for years.
She previously lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump after replacing then-President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. She also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 2020 before becoming Biden’s running mate, according to reports.
Since her 2024 defeat, Harris has kept a relatively low public profile and declined to enter the California gubernatorial race last year, fueling ongoing speculation about a potential presidential campaign in 2028.
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