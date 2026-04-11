OPPO F33: Everything To Know About The Most Feature-Rich F-Series Phone Yet

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India OPPO, a leading global smartphone maker, recently announced that the latest models from its popular F-series – OPPO F33 5G and OPPO F33 Pro – will be launched on April 15th, 2026. The brand took to social media to share important updates, including the design and colour options of the two handsets. The F33 5G will be the base variant, and OPPO's latest smartphones will continue the company's tradition of offering exceptional front cameras, with a wide field of view.



Get the latest OPPO F33 5G on Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs and enjoy a seamless upgrade



Users planning an upgrade can own OPPO's latest smartphones without shouldering the entire expense upfront. With Bajaj Finserv Easy EMIs, users can split the cost into instalments and make payments over a 1 to 60 month tenure. Buyers can go to the nearest partner store, choose the Easy EMI option, and enjoy benefits like zero down payment offers on select models, flexible repayment tenures, and instant approvals.

OPPO F33 5G - A solid mid-range option

OPPO hasn't revealed the full specifications list of the OPPO F33 5G. However, users can expect best-in-class features, including a premium rugged and trendy design. The smartphone is also likely to get the same IP69K dust and water resistance rating as the F33 Pro, making it an excellent everyday use option. Moreover, the F33 5G is tipped to house a massive 7,000 mAh cell that promises long hours of scrolling, binge-watching, and multitasking.

Expected specifications

Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128GB/256GB Rear cameras: 50MP main + 2MP depth Front camera: 16MP Battery: 7,000 mAh with 80W fast charging Operating system: ColorOS based on Android 16 Protection/durability: IP69K dust and water resistance

Design - Slim and trendy

The OPPO F33 5G is expected to feature a slim body with a 6.57-inch flat display and an IP69K rating. Recent reports also point to a lighter build of around 194 grams, which should make the phone easier to carry and use for long periods.

Design highlights:

6.57-inch flat form factor IP69K dust and water resistance Slim and relatively lightweight build

Smooth 120 Hz AMOLED display

The F33 5G is tipped to use a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling feel smoother and improves motion clarity while streaming or gaming. The AMOLED panel offers better contrast and deeper blacks, which can make videos and app visuals look more refined.

Display highlights:

6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display 120 Hz refresh rate Smoother scrolling and animations



MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max processor for streamlined performance

OPPO's latest smartphone is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage. Users can expect smooth, streamlined performance, with the company focusing on optimised hardware.



Performance highlights:

MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chip 8GB LPDDR4X RAM Up to 256GB internal storage

Dual-rear camera setup for crisp shots

The OPPO F33 is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor, while the front may use a 16MP camera. OPPO is known for its finely-tuned cameras, and the rear imaging system promises stunning portraits with incredible clarity and detail.

Camera highlights:

Rear: 50MP main + 2MP depth Front: 16MP Video recording: 4K @ 30 fps



7,000 mAh battery could be the biggest highlight

One of the key highlights of the handset is tipped to be its battery pack, with reports suggesting a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. This means uninterrupted gaming, streaming, and binge-watching sessions for long hours, while the fast-charging support reduces downtime.



Battery highlights:

7,000 mAh battery 80W fast charging support



OPPO F33 5G - Pricing and options

While OPPO hasn't revealed the price range for the OPPO F33 5G, leaks suggest that the base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) can cost around Rs. 23,999. Moreover, OPPO's latest smartphones (F33 5G and F33 Pro 5G) are likely to be offered in three colour options: Misty Forest, Passion Red, and Starry Blue.

*Disclaimer: The prices, specifications, and colours are based on recent reports and leaks. Please wait for official updates from OPPO for accurate specifications and pricing.

Best deals and offers on OPPO smartphones

If users wish to explore some other OPPO smartphone, Bajaj Finserv has launched a limited time zero downpayment offer for the following OPPO phones, that's valid from 1st April to 30th April 2026.



OPPO A6X – EMIs starting from Rs. 1,000/-, tenure up to 18 months + Save up to Rs. 5,000 OR get up to 30% off OPPO Reno 15 series – EMIs starting from Rs. 1,917/-, tenure up to 24 months + Save up to Rs. 5,000 OR get up to 30% off

*Disclaimer: EMIs may vary by location, partner store, and applicable offers. Please verify the latest pricing before purchase.

How to buy the OPPO F33 on Easy EMIs

After the OPPO F33 5G becomes available in India, user can own the device by opting for Easy EMI plans. Buying from a Bajaj Finserv partner store helps user manage the cost better while keeping the purchase process simple. Here is how buyers can purchase the device after launch:



Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Select the Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant of choice.

Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout.

Choose a flexible tenure between 1 and 60 months.

Complete the purchase and take the new smartphone home.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.



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