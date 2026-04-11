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Abu Dhabi to Host IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in 2029
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates announced Friday it has secured the right to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant diplomatic and economic milestone for the Gulf nation.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE, hailed the successful bid as a testament to the country's expanding influence in global finance and a reflection of the international community's confidence in its economic strength and governance framework. He added that hosting the event aligns squarely with the UAE's broader strategy to deepen international partnerships and bolster global economic stability, describing the meetings as a vital platform for high-level financial and economic dialogue.
The annual gatherings rank among the most consequential economic forums on the world stage, drawing finance ministers, central bank governors, and policymakers from more than 190 countries to deliberate on global growth, financial stability, and sustainable development.
Analysts underscored the strategic significance of the win, noting it would amplify the UAE's voice in global economic governance while further cementing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a premier hub for international cooperation and multilateral engagement.
The announcement positions the UAE alongside a short list of nations that have hosted the prestigious joint meetings, reinforcing its ambitions as a central node in the evolving architecture of global finance.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE, hailed the successful bid as a testament to the country's expanding influence in global finance and a reflection of the international community's confidence in its economic strength and governance framework. He added that hosting the event aligns squarely with the UAE's broader strategy to deepen international partnerships and bolster global economic stability, describing the meetings as a vital platform for high-level financial and economic dialogue.
The annual gatherings rank among the most consequential economic forums on the world stage, drawing finance ministers, central bank governors, and policymakers from more than 190 countries to deliberate on global growth, financial stability, and sustainable development.
Analysts underscored the strategic significance of the win, noting it would amplify the UAE's voice in global economic governance while further cementing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a premier hub for international cooperation and multilateral engagement.
The announcement positions the UAE alongside a short list of nations that have hosted the prestigious joint meetings, reinforcing its ambitions as a central node in the evolving architecture of global finance.
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