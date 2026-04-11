403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Says It Has “Good Intentions but No Trust” Ahead of US Talks
(MENAFN) Mohammad Baqher Qalibaf said Saturday that Iran enters upcoming negotiations with the United States with “good intentions but no trust,” according to reports from Iranian media.
Speaking upon arrival at Islamabad airport, Qalibaf said Iran’s past experience in negotiations with the United States had repeatedly ended in failure, alleging that agreements were broken even during ongoing talks.
He claimed that Iran had been targeted during earlier rounds of dialogue, despite what he described as Tehran’s willingness to engage constructively, and accused the other side of carrying out actions that undermined the negotiation process.
Qalibaf said Iran remains open to reaching an agreement if it believes the United States is acting sincerely and is prepared to recognize what he described as the rights of the Iranian people.
He added that if talks are used for what he called “deception,” Iran would respond firmly and pursue its interests regardless, emphasizing confidence in national resolve and strength.
The remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue in Islamabad, where discussions involving regional mediation are expected to take place amid ongoing tensions between the two sides.
Speaking upon arrival at Islamabad airport, Qalibaf said Iran’s past experience in negotiations with the United States had repeatedly ended in failure, alleging that agreements were broken even during ongoing talks.
He claimed that Iran had been targeted during earlier rounds of dialogue, despite what he described as Tehran’s willingness to engage constructively, and accused the other side of carrying out actions that undermined the negotiation process.
Qalibaf said Iran remains open to reaching an agreement if it believes the United States is acting sincerely and is prepared to recognize what he described as the rights of the Iranian people.
He added that if talks are used for what he called “deception,” Iran would respond firmly and pursue its interests regardless, emphasizing confidence in national resolve and strength.
The remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue in Islamabad, where discussions involving regional mediation are expected to take place amid ongoing tensions between the two sides.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment