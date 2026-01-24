403
House Vote on Venezuela War Powers Resolution Ends in Deadlock
(MENAFN) The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday could not secure enough support to advance a Democratic‑backed war powers resolution intended to prevent President Donald Trump from deploying military force in Venezuela without express approval from Congress. Republicans in the House blocked the proposal in a 215‑215 tie, effectively defeating the measure.
The proposal, introduced by Representative Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, was designed to compel the president to “remove United States Armed Forces from Venezuela unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization for the use of military force.” Its sponsors argued the authorization would reinforce Congress’s constitutional role in authorizing military engagements.
Speaking after the vote, McGovern lambasted House Republicans for what he described as a “shameful” decision.
He reiterated claims that the Trump administration failed to consult Congress before ordering military action and that there remains a lack of clarity from the
White House on why U.S. forces were put at risk.
Republican opponents of the resolution downplayed concerns about an active military presence in Venezuela. Representative Brian Mast of Florida stated that Democrats were pushing a resolution addressing a situation that “literally does not exist,” noting that U.S. troops were not engaged in combat on Venezuelan soil.
The tie‑vote outcome reflects broader tensions over foreign policy and executive authority in the current U.S. Congress, particularly after recent U.S. military actions related to Venezuela drew scrutiny from lawmakers over oversight and constitutional war powers.
