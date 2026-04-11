403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Dismisses Need for Backup Plan Ahead of Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Friday that he does not see the need for a contingency plan if upcoming negotiations with Iran fail to end the ongoing conflict, making the remarks as talks are scheduled to take place in Islamabad.
Speaking to reporters before departing for Charlottesville, Trump said: “You don't need a backup plan. The military is defeated. Their military is gone. We've degraded just about everything. They have very few missiles. They have very little manufacturing capability. We've hit them hard," according to reports.
When asked whether the upcoming talks would represent the only chance for a breakthrough, he responded that he could not predict the outcome, saying: “I don't know, I can't tell you. I have to see what happens tomorrow."
He also wished success to JD Vance, who is leading the US delegation in the negotiations.
Trump further stated that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would be restored “with or without” Iran’s approval, adding that regional shipping routes would be reopened regardless of Tehran’s position.
He concluded by suggesting that the situation could be resolved quickly, while warning that the United States would act decisively if diplomatic efforts do not succeed.
Speaking to reporters before departing for Charlottesville, Trump said: “You don't need a backup plan. The military is defeated. Their military is gone. We've degraded just about everything. They have very few missiles. They have very little manufacturing capability. We've hit them hard," according to reports.
When asked whether the upcoming talks would represent the only chance for a breakthrough, he responded that he could not predict the outcome, saying: “I don't know, I can't tell you. I have to see what happens tomorrow."
He also wished success to JD Vance, who is leading the US delegation in the negotiations.
Trump further stated that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would be restored “with or without” Iran’s approval, adding that regional shipping routes would be reopened regardless of Tehran’s position.
He concluded by suggesting that the situation could be resolved quickly, while warning that the United States would act decisively if diplomatic efforts do not succeed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment