403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Europe Urges Balanced Support from Gulf Allies
(MENAFN) EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas stated that European nations have not obtained adequate backing from Gulf states regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing that partnerships between allies should be reciprocal rather than unequal.
“We haven’t seen … the Gulf countries helping us there,” Kallas said in an interview with CNN on Friday, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war. “It can’t be only one-way street.”
Kallas explained that Europe did not initiate the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran, nor was it responsible for disruptions such as the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, defending the European Union’s involvement in maintaining stability in the region amid accusations of insufficient action to reduce tensions.
“Let’s be honest, we haven’t created the situation,” Kallas said.
She highlighted that the EU is “doing a lot for the region,” referencing maritime missions designed to ensure safe passage in the Red Sea, in addition to assistance provided to Lebanon’s military forces and continued endorsement of a two-state solution along with support for the Palestinian Authority.
Kallas further mentioned that the EU has made contributions through air defense capabilities and additional security initiatives, asserting that criticism directed at Europe’s involvement is “really unfair.”
She also pointed out that certain nations have played a role in bypassing sanctions imposed on Iran, cautioning that such behavior may lead to wider security consequences.
“We haven’t seen … the Gulf countries helping us there,” Kallas said in an interview with CNN on Friday, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war. “It can’t be only one-way street.”
Kallas explained that Europe did not initiate the US-Israeli conflict involving Iran, nor was it responsible for disruptions such as the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, defending the European Union’s involvement in maintaining stability in the region amid accusations of insufficient action to reduce tensions.
“Let’s be honest, we haven’t created the situation,” Kallas said.
She highlighted that the EU is “doing a lot for the region,” referencing maritime missions designed to ensure safe passage in the Red Sea, in addition to assistance provided to Lebanon’s military forces and continued endorsement of a two-state solution along with support for the Palestinian Authority.
Kallas further mentioned that the EU has made contributions through air defense capabilities and additional security initiatives, asserting that criticism directed at Europe’s involvement is “really unfair.”
She also pointed out that certain nations have played a role in bypassing sanctions imposed on Iran, cautioning that such behavior may lead to wider security consequences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment