India Remains Open, Attractive Destination For Global Capital: SEBI Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said that India continues to remain an open and compelling destination for global capital, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a rapidly expanding investor base, and a reform-oriented policy environment.

The SEBI chief was speaking at an interactive session -- jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Consulate General of India (CGI) -- with global investors and venture capital leaders in San Francisco in the US.

The event brought together industry leaders and members of the Silicon Valley venture capital ecosystem to deliberate on investment opportunities and the evolving India-US economic partnership.

Addressing investors, Pandey reaffirmed SEBI's commitment to a transparent, consultative and technology-driven regulatory framework, while underscoring India's resilience amid global volatility.

"India remains open and welcoming to global capital. SEBI's approach is risk-based and facilitative, with a strong focus on simplifying access for foreign investors, strengthening market integrity, and ensuring long-term stability of our capital markets," he said.

He highlighted recent measures to simplify Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) registration and re-KYC processes, increased use of digital platforms, growth in initial public offerings (IPOs) and alternative investment funds, and the rising role of domestic investors in providing market depth and resilience.

On the economy front, Pandey noted that controlled inflation, robust foreign exchange reserves and stable external accounts continue to underpin India's economic strength, with growth among the highest globally.

Meanwhile, Consul General of India in San Francisco, K. Srikar Reddy, said "India is among the fastest-growing major economies globally, supported by sustained reforms, a vibrant startup ecosystem, and world-class digital public infrastructure. Strengthening partnerships with global investors, particularly from the United States, is vital for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047," he said.

According to Reddy, bilateral trade between India and the United States has exceeded $240 billion, with a shared target of $500 billion by 2030.

Moreover, CII President Designate and Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO, Ramakrishnan Mukundan, emphasised the importance of collaboration between government, industry and global capital to sustain India's growth momentum.

"India's progress over the coming decades will depend on collaboration. Global partnerships, especially with the United States, are essential to scaling innovation, strengthening manufacturing, and creating sustainable value. Indian industry is fully committed to deepening this corridor," he said.

The session witnessed candid exchanges between investors and policymakers, with feedback focused on simplifying regulatory processes, enhancing clarity in cross-border investment frameworks, increasing the availability of growth-stage capital for deep-tech ventures, and accelerating the digitalisation of onboarding and compliance systems.