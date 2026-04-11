403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Leaders Urge Diplomatic Resolution to Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) Authorities from France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and numerous European Union and Asian nations on Friday urged a “substantive negotiated settlement” to resolve the ongoing Middle East conflict, as high-ranking officials from the United States and Iran prepare to convene in Pakistan.
In a collective declaration, heads of state and government from countries including France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Spain, Greece, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Japan—alongside leaders of the European Commission and the European Council—voiced their endorsement of the temporary ceasefire and conveyed appreciation to Pakistan and its partners for enabling the accord.
They emphasized that the subsequent phase must focus on securing a prompt and enduring conclusion to the hostilities through diplomatic channels, calling for accelerated advancement toward a broad and inclusive agreement.
The communiqué underscored the necessity of safeguarding civilians in Iran and preserving stability across the region, cautioning that an inability to finalize an agreement might provoke a significant worldwide energy crisis.
“We support these diplomatic efforts. To this end, we are in close contact with the United States and other partners. We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon,” the statement said.
Additionally, the leaders reaffirmed their dedication to upholding the free passage of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a collective declaration, heads of state and government from countries including France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Spain, Greece, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Japan—alongside leaders of the European Commission and the European Council—voiced their endorsement of the temporary ceasefire and conveyed appreciation to Pakistan and its partners for enabling the accord.
They emphasized that the subsequent phase must focus on securing a prompt and enduring conclusion to the hostilities through diplomatic channels, calling for accelerated advancement toward a broad and inclusive agreement.
The communiqué underscored the necessity of safeguarding civilians in Iran and preserving stability across the region, cautioning that an inability to finalize an agreement might provoke a significant worldwide energy crisis.
“We support these diplomatic efforts. To this end, we are in close contact with the United States and other partners. We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon,” the statement said.
Additionally, the leaders reaffirmed their dedication to upholding the free passage of maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment