Quote Of The Day: The Godfather's Vito Corleone On Friendship, 'Friendship Is Almost Equal Of Family...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Quote of the Day: After family comes the chosen ones, we often call them friends. Talking about how important friendship can be, Don Vito Corleone in the film The Godfather talked about loyalty, relationships, and personal values.

His lines from The Godfather trilogy, which assert that friendship and loyalty matter more than power, talent, or institutions, remain one of the most popular dialogues from the film.

Quote of the day:“Friendship is everything. Friendship is more than talent. It is more than the government. It is almost the equal of family. Never forget that.”

What does it mean?

The quote from The Godfather reflects that friendship is about loyalty, trust, and mutual obligation. It suggests that strong personal relationships can often matter more than talent, political influence, or even the power of institutions like the government.

The quote reflects a deeper philosophy. It suggests that talent alone is not enough to succeed, and traditional power structures like the government are not always dependable. Instead, Vito Corleone says that true friendships, built on loyalty and trust, are what truly open doors and offer protection. This aligns with the Mafia code of reciprocity: you help your friends, and in return, they stand by you when it matters most. In simple words, in today's world, relationships are not optional; they are essential for survival and success.

The quote ties directly into the central theme of The Godfather. Throughout the film, the Corleone family operates on a code where favours, respect, and long-standing bonds define authority more than laws or institutions ever could. Vito Corleone's philosophy was based on placing friendship almost on par with family. It explains how he builds and sustains his empire with a network of people who are bound to him through trust and obligation. This idea is also crucial to the transformation of Michael Corleone, who gradually embraces the same belief.

This idea becomes especially important within The Godfather as it explains key character motivations and the functioning of the Corleone family. Vito's decision to help Johnny is not just an act of kindness but a reflection of his loyalty and obligation. It establishes the film's larger theme: that family and loyalty stand above everything else.

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The Godfather is widely regarded as one of the greatest films in film history. It revolves around the story of the powerful Corleone crime family in post-war America. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on Mario Puzo's novel, the film explores themes of power, loyalty, family, and morality within the world of organised crime. It shows the story of Michael Corleone, who goes from being an outsider to the ruthless head of the family.

The film stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte and Diane Keaton in key roles.

Other popular quotes from Godfather

“I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.”

“It's not personal, Sonny. It's strictly business.”

“Never tell anyone outside the family what you're thinking again.”

“A man who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man.”

“Revenge is a dish best served cold.”