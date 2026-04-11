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Trump Signals US Economic Support for Hungary if Orbán Wins Election
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Friday that the United States is prepared to extend strong economic backing to Hungary if Prime Minister Viktor Orbán secures another term in office.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: “My Administration stands ready to use the full economic might of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s economy, as we have done for our great allies in the past, if Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian people ever need it."
He also added: "We are excited to invest in the future prosperity that will be generated by Orbán’s continued leadership!"
The remarks come amid increased diplomatic attention to Hungary, following a recent visit by US Vice President JD Vance, who met with Orbán and publicly expressed support for his leadership.
During his visit, Vance criticized the European Union, accusing it of targeting Hungary politically and describing its actions as “one of the worst examples of foreign and election interference that I've ever seen.” He also alleged that Brussels influenced social media platforms in ways that could affect Hungarian voters.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: “My Administration stands ready to use the full economic might of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s economy, as we have done for our great allies in the past, if Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian people ever need it."
He also added: "We are excited to invest in the future prosperity that will be generated by Orbán’s continued leadership!"
The remarks come amid increased diplomatic attention to Hungary, following a recent visit by US Vice President JD Vance, who met with Orbán and publicly expressed support for his leadership.
During his visit, Vance criticized the European Union, accusing it of targeting Hungary politically and describing its actions as “one of the worst examples of foreign and election interference that I've ever seen.” He also alleged that Brussels influenced social media platforms in ways that could affect Hungarian voters.
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