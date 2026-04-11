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Charity Co-Founded by Prince Harry Sues Him in Defamation Case
(MENAFN) A charity established with the involvement of Prince Harry has initiated a defamation case against him, according to court filings, signaling a significant escalation in a conflict that ultimately resulted in his exit from the organization last year.
The group, Sentebale, which works to assist vulnerable youth in southern Africa, submitted the claim to the High Court in London on March 24. Court documents identify Harry and former trustee Mark Dyer as defendants in a case described as involving libel and slander.
Specific details regarding the accusations have not been disclosed publicly, and there has been no official response from either Harry’s representatives or the charity, according to reports.
The legal action follows a contentious fallout between Harry and the organization he helped launch in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso. The initiative was created in memory of his mother, Princess Diana, and focuses on aiding children and young people impacted by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.
Harry stepped down from his role at Sentebale in March 2025 after a highly publicized dispute with the charity’s chair, Sophie Chandauka. The disagreement, which also led to the departure of co-founder Seeiso and several trustees, revolved around concerns related to leadership and governance.
Sentebale, meaning “forget-me-not” in Sesotho, has been active in southern Africa for nearly 20 years, providing health services, education, and social support to young people living with HIV.
The group, Sentebale, which works to assist vulnerable youth in southern Africa, submitted the claim to the High Court in London on March 24. Court documents identify Harry and former trustee Mark Dyer as defendants in a case described as involving libel and slander.
Specific details regarding the accusations have not been disclosed publicly, and there has been no official response from either Harry’s representatives or the charity, according to reports.
The legal action follows a contentious fallout between Harry and the organization he helped launch in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso. The initiative was created in memory of his mother, Princess Diana, and focuses on aiding children and young people impacted by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.
Harry stepped down from his role at Sentebale in March 2025 after a highly publicized dispute with the charity’s chair, Sophie Chandauka. The disagreement, which also led to the departure of co-founder Seeiso and several trustees, revolved around concerns related to leadership and governance.
Sentebale, meaning “forget-me-not” in Sesotho, has been active in southern Africa for nearly 20 years, providing health services, education, and social support to young people living with HIV.
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