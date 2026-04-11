Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Pay Tributes To Jyotiba Phule On 200Th Birth Anniv Hail Legacy Of Social Justice

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, led the party on Saturday in paying heartfelt tributes to Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, stating that his ideals and thoughts will continue to inspire generations in the pursuit of social justice and equality.

LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "I pay my humble tributes to the great social reformer, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to safeguarding the rights and entitlements of the Bahujans. His struggle against discrimination and inequality illuminated the path of equality and justice for the nation. His ideals and thoughts will forever continue to inspire us to move forward in the pursuit of social justice."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media 'X' and said, "'No individual should tolerate injustice, whether it is directed against oneself or against anyone else'." ~ Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. 'Krantisurya' (Sun of the Revolution), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, dedicated his entire life to the establishment of social justice. He waged a vigorous struggle against caste-based discrimination, social evils, and superstition, and ignited the flame of equality and women's empowerment within society. On the birth anniversary of this great social reformer, profound thinker, and source of inspiration for us all - Mahatma Phule - we offer our humble tributes and countless salutations."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed similar sentiments, paying tribute to Phule as a pioneer of social revolution.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I pay my humble tributes to the great social reformer and pioneer of social revolution, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Mahatma Phule made historic efforts to promote education among women and the marginalised, and guided society towards the path of justice and equality. His ideals will forever serve as a guiding light for us all."

This year's commemoration holds special importance as it marks the 200th birth anniversary of the iconic reformer.

Jyotiba Phule is remembered not only as a social reformer but also as a symbol of moral courage, intellectual enquiry, and unwavering commitment to social welfare. His contributions extend beyond the institutions he established and the movements he led; they lie in the hope and confidence he instilled among millions.

Education remained central to Phule's mission throughout his life. He believed that knowledge should not be restricted to a privileged few but must be accessible to all. At a time when education was denied to many, especially women and marginalised communities, he took pioneering steps to open schools for girls and the underprivileged.

Phule often emphasised the importance of educating women, stating that meaningful social change begins with empowering mothers. Through his efforts, he helped shape a vision of society where education serves as a powerful tool for justice, equality, and transformation.