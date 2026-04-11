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Asia To Celebrate 2Nd April As Asian Unity Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The spirit of regional harmony and cultural collaboration will once again be celebrated across the continent as 2nd April is observed as Asian Unity Day, an initiative promoted for decades by renowned cultural diplomat Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Dr. Marwah has been advocating the concept of Asian unity since 1993, when he began incorporating the word“Asian” in the names of many of his institutions to reflect a larger vision of continental cooperation. Since then, he has continuously worked to bring the countries of Asia closer through art, culture, media, and creative exchange.
Promoting the philosophy“Love, Peace and Unity through Art and Culture,” Dr. Marwah has consistently encouraged dialogue, cultural interaction, and artistic collaboration among Asian nations. His vision led to the formation of the Asian Unity Alliance, a platform dedicated to strengthening cultural ties and fostering goodwill across the region.
Over the years, many Asian countries and cultural bodies have extended their support to the movement. Through seminars, festivals, cultural programs, and international collaborations, the Asian Unity Alliance has been actively promoting the celebration of Asian Unity Day on 2nd April.
Today, more than one hundred national and international organizations have come forward to support the initiative and the idea proposed by Dr. Marwah, recognizing the importance of unity, mutual respect, and cultural exchange among Asian nations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah emphasized that Asia, with its rich diversity of cultures, traditions, and histories, has enormous potential to strengthen global harmony through cultural cooperation. He reiterated that art and culture remain the most powerful tools for building bridges between nations.
The celebration of Asian Unity Day aims to encourage people, institutions, and governments across Asia to come together in the spirit of friendship, creativity, and cultural understanding-reinforcing the message of love, peace, and unity across the continent.
Dr. Marwah has been advocating the concept of Asian unity since 1993, when he began incorporating the word“Asian” in the names of many of his institutions to reflect a larger vision of continental cooperation. Since then, he has continuously worked to bring the countries of Asia closer through art, culture, media, and creative exchange.
Promoting the philosophy“Love, Peace and Unity through Art and Culture,” Dr. Marwah has consistently encouraged dialogue, cultural interaction, and artistic collaboration among Asian nations. His vision led to the formation of the Asian Unity Alliance, a platform dedicated to strengthening cultural ties and fostering goodwill across the region.
Over the years, many Asian countries and cultural bodies have extended their support to the movement. Through seminars, festivals, cultural programs, and international collaborations, the Asian Unity Alliance has been actively promoting the celebration of Asian Unity Day on 2nd April.
Today, more than one hundred national and international organizations have come forward to support the initiative and the idea proposed by Dr. Marwah, recognizing the importance of unity, mutual respect, and cultural exchange among Asian nations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah emphasized that Asia, with its rich diversity of cultures, traditions, and histories, has enormous potential to strengthen global harmony through cultural cooperation. He reiterated that art and culture remain the most powerful tools for building bridges between nations.
The celebration of Asian Unity Day aims to encourage people, institutions, and governments across Asia to come together in the spirit of friendship, creativity, and cultural understanding-reinforcing the message of love, peace, and unity across the continent.
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