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The Strait Of Hormuz Expected To Reopen To Shipping Soon, Says Trump

The Strait Of Hormuz Expected To Reopen To Shipping Soon, Says Trump


2026-04-11 02:04:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that the Strait of Hormuz is expected to reopen to maritime traffic in the near future, offering a cautiously optimistic outlook amid ongoing concerns about regional stability.

Trump emphasized that the United States is not a primary user of the strait, noting that its role differs from that of other nations more directly reliant on the route.

"Remember, we don't use the strait - other countries do," he stated.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

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