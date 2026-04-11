Mayawati Pays Tribute To Jyotiba Phule Highlights Legacy Of Social Reform, Education

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President, Mayawati, on Saturday paid rich tributes to Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary, hailing him as the 'Grandfather of Social Change' and a pioneer of social justice and education.

In a post on social media platform X, Mayawati said she, on behalf of herself and the BSP, offered humble salutations and profound respect to Phule, who was born into the extremely backward sections of the Bahujan Samaj.

"Today, on his birth anniversary, I - on behalf of myself and the BSP - offer my humble salutations and profound tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, renowned across the nation as the 'Grandfather of Social Change,' who was born into the Extremely Backward Classes within the Bahujan Samaj," she said.

She emphasised that Phule, along with his wife Savitribai Phule, played a historic role in advancing women's empowerment through education.

"Especially as pioneers of women's/nari shakti empowerment through education, the names of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule are etched in golden letters on the pages of history. In the words of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: 'Without knowledge, wisdom is lost; without wisdom, ethics are lost. Without ethics, progress is lost; without progress, wealth is lost. Without wealth, the Shudra becomes despondent and contemptible, and remains enslaved'," she said.

Mayawati also noted that the ideals of Phule inspired Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who later placed strong emphasis on education as a tool for social transformation.

"In other words, all this happened due to the lack of education, and that is why, inspired by them, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar later paid special attention to education," she said.

Highlighting Phule's contributions in the 19th century, she said his tireless efforts for the uplift of Dalits and the oppressed ignited a social awakening not only in Pune but across Maharashtra, particularly in the sphere of women's liberation.

"At the same time, in the mid-nineteenth century, due to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's tireless efforts for the liberation of Dalits and the exploited, a new awakening for social change was ignited not only in Pune alone but across entire Maharashtra, and especially the historic work of women's liberation and empowerment began - a struggle for which no amount of praise or admiration can ever be enough," she said.

The BSP chief further stated that her government in Uttar Pradesh had undertaken several initiatives to honour Phule's legacy, including naming Amroha district as Jyotiba Phule Nagar.

"In memory and honour of such a great man of the most backward/OBC society, my BSP government carried out numerous initiatives here in UP, including designating Amroha as the new Jyotiba Phule Nagar district; however, the SP government changed even its name due to their narrow-minded politics, casteist hatred, and the like," she added.

She added that several other districts such as Kanshiram Nagar, Ramabai Nagar, Bhimnagar, Prabuddha Nagar, and Panchsheel Nagar were also renamed by her government, but their names were later altered by the succeeding regime, which she criticised as“deeply regrettable.”

"It is noteworthy that, along with making Kasganj the Kanshiram Nagar district, the BSP government also created new districts named Ramabai Nagar for Kanpur Dehat, Bhimnagar for Sambhal, Prabuddha Nagar for Shamli, and Panchsheel Nagar for Hapur; the SP government retained the districts but changed the names of all of them - this is the utterly lamentable PDA of theirs: their deceitful tactics, character, and true face," she said.