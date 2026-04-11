Karimganj North Re-Polling Peaceful Amid Tight Security, Says DC

The re-polling process in the 123-Karimganj North Assembly constituency of Assam's Sribhumi district is going peacefully with proper security arrangements, assured Sribhumi District Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, on Saturday. "Everything is going peacefully under the supervision of the authorities and police protection. The voting is being conducted peacefully and securely. Hopefully, the entire process will be concluded peacefully," he said.

Reason for Re-polling

He further said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) observed the need for fresh polls after disruptions occurred on April 9 during the polling process. There are 599 voters at the 239-Babyland High English School polling station for the re-voting. "The matter is under investigation, but the poll process was disrupted, and the Election Commission believed that there is a need for fresh polls. There are 599 voters here. I cannot enter into the voting room very frequently, but the last time I went there, around 20 votes had been cast," he added.

ECI's Formal Order and Scrutiny

Earlier on Friday, the ECI ordered a repoll for Assam's Karimganj North following a detailed post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A and other poll-day records.

The Commission stated that the scrutiny of documents was carried out smoothly across all 296 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) that went to polls in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, as well as four ACs where bye-elections were held in Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura. The process was conducted in the presence of 296 Returning Officers (ROs) and 296 General Observers (GOs) appointed by the Commission.

All 1,899 candidates were informed in advance about the date, time, and venue to ensure their participation in the scrutiny exercise. The ECI further stated that the entire process was videographed, and after completion of scrutiny, Form 17A and related documents were re-sealed under the supervision and seal of the respective Returning Officers (RO). (ANI)

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