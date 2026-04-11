Tharoor Assures Mahila Congress Amid Row Over Nari Shakti Bill

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday met a delegation of Mahila Congress, assuring "enhanced opportunities," after the party opposed the proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

"I want to repeat that we are firmly committed to Women's Reservation. In fact, on my way in and out, I was approached by a delegation of Mahila Congress colleagues expressing hope that their opportunities would soon be enhanced. I assured them that we stood with them all the way," Tharoor wrote on X.

Congress Opposes Amendments, Cites Delimitation Concerns

The Congress Working Committee, following a meeting on Friday, opposed the Bill to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, although the party stated that it supports 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

The party criticised the delimitation exercise, alleging "dangerous consequences" for the states in South and Northeast India. Congress alleged that the Centre wants to convene a special Parliamentary session to derive political mileage out of women's reservation in the Lok Sabha.

Shashi Tharoor wrote in an X post, "The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met today at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, to take a decisive stand on the proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill. While the Congress has always championed the 33 per cent quota, and the first to introduce a Bill and pass it in the Rajya Sabha in 2013, the current government's approach raises serious alarms."

Tharoor added, "The CWC condemned the government's unilateral and opaque push for amendments without consulting Opposition parties. The party flagged that rushing a delimitation exercise alongside the bill could have dangerous consequences for the democratic balance of our states, particularly in the South and Northeast. Many Congress leaders highlighted that the government originally delayed implementation until after the Census. Now, a 'special session' is being used for political mileage ahead of state polls and with an eye on delimitation before the 2029 general election."

"Congress remains committed to one-third reservation for women, but it must be inclusive and fair. The Amendment Bill should not be a political tool that undermines federalism and vitiates the vitality of Parliament as a deliberative body," the X post read.

Context: Dissent within Mahila Congress

Tharoor's assurance to Mahila Congress workers also comes after Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress President Hazeena Syed alleged that the party has neglected its women's wing while distributing the tickets for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections, saying that they have been deceived in the name of 33 per cent reservation.

Mahil Congress has expelled Hazeena Syed from her post in the party, alleging "anti-party" activities.

Government's Amendment Proposal

The Centre plans to introduce amendments aimed at increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with a proposal to reserve at least 273 seats for women. Currently, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats. With a proposed 50 per cent increase, the number of seats will rise to 816, with 273 (about one third) reserved for women.

The Union Cabinet has already approved a draft amendment bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, paving the way for its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed amendment guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, including reserved quotas for SC/ST women, marking a significant step towards greater gender representation in Indian politics. (ANI)

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