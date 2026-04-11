Pakistan Hopes US-Iran Talks In Islamabad Will Fix Its Image World News
Pakistan is counting on the high-stakes US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad to boost its global standing amid the Middle East crisis. As Iranian officials arrive and JD Vance leads the US delegation, many Pakistanis see this as a rare diplomatic opportunity for their country to shine on the world stage. Will hosting these crucial negotiations help repair Pakistan's image? Watch till the end for the latest updates! 0:00 -“Mediation Shapes Pakistan's Historic Narrative” 2:00 - Locals Applaud Pakistan's Mediation Efforts 4:16 - 'No Roadblocks on Ground', Say Locals Amid Rising Rumors
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