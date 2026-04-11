TN Assembly Elections: 4,023 Candidates In Fray After Scrutiny, Withdrawals

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) The electoral landscape for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has taken final shape, with a total of 4,023 candidates set to contest across the state following the completion of nomination withdrawals.

The nomination process, which commenced on March 30, witnessed a robust response, with as many as 7,599 nomination papers filed over a four-day period.

However, the scrutiny phase led to the rejection of around 2,460 nominations due to invalid or incomplete documentation, significantly narrowing down the field.

Among the constituencies, Karur has emerged as the most crowded battleground with 79 candidates, reflecting intense political competition.

It is followed by Perambur with 47 candidates, Kolathur with 35, and Paramathi-Velur with 31 candidates.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ambasamudram has the least number of contestants at just five, while Udhagamandalam, Gudalur, and Coonoor have six candidates each, indicating relatively less crowded contests in these hill and southern constituencies.

The election will witness several high-profile political leaders and prominent faces in the fray.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, while AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami is seeking re-election from Edappadi.

Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman, and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin are also among the key contenders.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, along with senior ministers such as Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, and I. Periyasamy, further add weight to the contest.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections saw 7,255 nomination papers filed, with 3,998 candidates ultimately entering the fray.

The slight increase in the number of contestants this year points to heightened political engagement and competition.

Polling for the 234-member Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 23, with the counting of votes set for May 4.

To ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, the Election Commission of India has deployed 176 general and police observers, along with 150 expenditure observers.

These officials will closely monitor campaign activities and spending patterns to curb any violations and maintain the integrity of the democratic process.

-IANS

aal/rad